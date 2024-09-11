﻿
Simulation test stand for China's lunar landing mission completes test run

A Chinese spacecraft testing center has completed the test firing of a newly-built high-altitude simulation test stand in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
A Chinese spacecraft testing center has completed the test firing of a newly-built high-altitude simulation test stand in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, China Space News reported on Wednesday.

This marked a breakthrough in terms of key technologies for the high-altitude simulation of the functioning of the main deceleration engine for China's manned lunar landing spacecraft.

The test run assessed the compatibility of the engine with the stand which utilizes advanced steam active ejector technology, according to the Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology, the system's developer.

The test stand, featuring the largest steam ejector pump set in the country, is capable of simulating high-vacuum conditions during the engine's full-window operation which lasts for a thousand seconds.

In 2023, China initiated the lunar landing mission of its manned lunar exploration program – aiming to realize a manned lunar landing by 2030.

Flight vehicles being developed for the mission include the Long March-10 rocket, the manned spacecraft Mengzhou and the lunar lander Lanyue, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

In June 2024, China completed the test run of the propulsion system for the first stage of the Long March-10 carrier rocket.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
