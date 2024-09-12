﻿
News / Nation

China builds world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station

Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0
A meteorological balloon featuring BeiDou navigation was recently launched at a national meteorological observation station in Baingoin County, the Xizang Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0

A meteorological balloon featuring BeiDou navigation was recently launched at a national meteorological observation station in Baingoin County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

This marks the establishment of the world's highest BeiDou high-altitude meteorological observation station, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

After 65 minutes of ascending through clouds, the BeiDou meteorological equipment aboard the meteorological balloon beamed back meteorological data, including temperature, humidity, air pressure, wind direction and wind speed, from altitudes ranging between 4,706 meters and 31,680 meters, according to Pema Dorje, a local meteorological bureau official.

Once operational, the meteorological observation station will boast ground and high-altitude collaborative meteorological observation capabilities.

This will increase the density and precision of high-altitude observation networks in Xizang and improve tracking and monitoring of weather conditions such as thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy precipitation on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau.

It will also support studies on precipitation enhancement effects in plateau lake groups, while improving forecasting accuracy and strengthening meteorological disaster prevention and relief efforts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     