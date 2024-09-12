Suspected trafficker extradited from Cambodia to China

A criminal suspect involved in transnational women trafficking has recently been brought back to China from Cambodia through international law enforcement cooperation, the Ministry of Public Security said Thursday.

The suspect, identified by the surname Lu, was a key member of a criminal gang that lured Cambodian women to China through online dating platforms and forced them into prostitution.

The gang was dismantled by police in central China's Hunan Province in September 2023, with 10 suspects captured domestically. However, Lu fled to Cambodia, prompting an international manhunt.

Cambodian authorities apprehended Lu on August 15 in Phnom Penh and the suspect was handed over to Chinese authorities on August 28.

A senior MPS official hailed the operation as a major success in fighting transnational trafficking and carrying out international law enforcement cooperation, which demonstrates the public security authorities' commitment to eradicating such crimes.

In March, the MPS launched a nationwide campaign targeting the trafficking of women and children, urging enhanced international cooperation to dismantle all aspects of transnational trafficking networks.