﻿
News / Nation

Suspected trafficker extradited from Cambodia to China

Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0
A criminal suspect involved in transnational women trafficking has recently been brought back to China from Cambodia through international law enforcement cooperation.
Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0

A criminal suspect involved in transnational women trafficking has recently been brought back to China from Cambodia through international law enforcement cooperation, the Ministry of Public Security said Thursday.

The suspect, identified by the surname Lu, was a key member of a criminal gang that lured Cambodian women to China through online dating platforms and forced them into prostitution.

The gang was dismantled by police in central China's Hunan Province in September 2023, with 10 suspects captured domestically. However, Lu fled to Cambodia, prompting an international manhunt.

Cambodian authorities apprehended Lu on August 15 in Phnom Penh and the suspect was handed over to Chinese authorities on August 28.

A senior MPS official hailed the operation as a major success in fighting transnational trafficking and carrying out international law enforcement cooperation, which demonstrates the public security authorities' commitment to eradicating such crimes.

In March, the MPS launched a nationwide campaign targeting the trafficking of women and children, urging enhanced international cooperation to dismantle all aspects of transnational trafficking networks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     