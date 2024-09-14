﻿
News / Nation

Over 100 Neolithic jade artifacts unearthed in north China

Xinhua
  12:23 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0
Over 100 jade artifacts from the Hongshan culture, which was an important part of the Neolithic Age, have been unearthed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  12:23 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0

Over 100 jade artifacts from the Hongshan culture, which was an important part of the Neolithic Age, have been unearthed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities have said.

The artifacts were unearthed from a stone burial mound in the city of Chifeng's Aohan Banner during a four-month archaeological survey, which began in April and was conducted by a team from the region's institute of cultural relics and archaeology, according to the institute.

Sun Jinsong, director of the institute, said the stone burial mound is the largest from the late Hongshan culture that has been discovered in Inner Mongolia to date. The jade artifacts it contained include most of the known types of jade items from the Hongshan culture, and they have helped fill gaps in the study of jade artifacts of the Hongshan culture.

A seminar on the Hongshan culture is scheduled to take place later this month in Chifeng, set to gather experts and scholars from various research institutes and universities to participate in academic discussions and field visits to the excavation site.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     