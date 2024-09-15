China urges Philippines to stop hyping up situation after Philippine vessel leaves Xianbin Jiao

China urges the Philippines to stop hyping up the situation and work with China to uphold the seriousness and effectiveness of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, Liu Dejun, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, said in a statement on Sunday.

Liu made the remarks after a Philippine Coast Guard vessel, MRRV-9701, withdrew from Xianbin Jiao on Saturday afternoon after almost five months of unlawful stay. The vessel dropped anchor in the area on April 17, seriously infringing on China's sovereignty, violating the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and threatening regional peace and stability.

Noting that the Philippines' repeated efforts to organize forced replenishment failed, Liu said China will continue to uphold its sovereignty in the area.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao, including Xianbin Jiao, and their adjacent waters," he said, emphasizing that "the Chinese Coast Guard will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China's jurisdiction in accordance with law and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.