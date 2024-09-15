﻿
News / Nation

China urges Philippines to stop hyping up situation after Philippine vessel leaves Xianbin Jiao

CGTN
  20:42 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0
China urges the Philippines to stop hyping up the situation and work with China to uphold the seriousness of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.
CGTN
  20:42 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0

China urges the Philippines to stop hyping up the situation and work with China to uphold the seriousness and effectiveness of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, Liu Dejun, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, said in a statement on Sunday.

Liu made the remarks after a Philippine Coast Guard vessel, MRRV-9701, withdrew from Xianbin Jiao on Saturday afternoon after almost five months of unlawful stay. The vessel dropped anchor in the area on April 17, seriously infringing on China's sovereignty, violating the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and threatening regional peace and stability.

Noting that the Philippines' repeated efforts to organize forced replenishment failed, Liu said China will continue to uphold its sovereignty in the area.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao, including Xianbin Jiao, and their adjacent waters," he said, emphasizing that "the Chinese Coast Guard will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China's jurisdiction in accordance with law and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     