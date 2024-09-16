China tops 47th WorldSkills Competition medal tally

Chinese competitors secured the top spot at the 47th WorldSkills Competition medal tally by winning 36 gold medals as the event concluded in Lyon, France on Sunday night.

In addition to their gold medals, the Chinese team won nine silver medals, four bronze medals and eight medallions of excellence.

Two Chinese participants in the Industry 4.0 competition were honored with the prestigious Albert Vidal Award for achieving the highest overall score in the event.

At the closing ceremony, the WorldSkills flag was officially passed from Lyon to the Chinese city of Shanghai, which will host the 48th edition of the competition.

This year's event, held on September 11-14, drew around 1,400 participants from nearly 70 countries and regions to compete in 59 skill categories.