China to launch population sample survey

China will launch a nationwide population sample survey in 2025 to help monitor the demographic development of the country, according to the National Bureau of Statistics .

Some 14 million people from about five million households, or 1 percent of the country's population, will be surveyed from November 1 next year, said the NBS.

Selected residents will be asked about their basic information ranging from age, gender and education level to marital status and housing conditions.

China started its first population sample survey in 1987. So far, four such surveys have been conducted.