Beijing to host 2024's biggest Teqball World Series event

After a two-month break, the Teqball World Series is set to return with a record-breaking event in terms of prize money. Players in Beijing will compete for 60,000 US dollars, the largest prize pool in 2024.

The tournament, to be held at the Olympic Park from September 20-22, will feature three categories, the men's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles, with a total of 81 players.

The competition begins with the men's singles and doubles qualifiers, followed by the mixed qualifiers and the round of 16 in all categories. The final day will feature the remaining elimination rounds, including all the finals.