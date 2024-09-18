3 dead in suspected food poisoning incident in Taiwan

Three people have died after a suspected food poisoning incident involving a total of 12 people occurred on Tuesday in Taitung County in China's Taiwan, local health authorities said.

According to the investigation, the first person to fall ill was an elderly individual who began experiencing discomfort after consuming homemade food. Despite being hospitalized, the individual passed away that evening.

The other 11 people had also consumed the same food and subsequently sought medical treatment after they began feeling unwell.

Health authorities said that the remaining 9 individuals are still receiving emergency treatment, and the cause of the food poisoning is currently under investigation.