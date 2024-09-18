Chinese mainland to stop tariff exemption on certain Taiwan farm produce

Chinese mainland announced Wednesday that it will stop implementing the policies of exempting import tariffs on 34 agricultural products originating in Taiwan starting from September 25, 2024.

The agricultural products include fresh fruits, vegetables and aquatic products, said a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

Import tariffs on such agricultural products shall be implemented in accordance with relevant existing provisions, said the commission.

Bans, restrictions and other discriminatory measures imposed unilaterally by the Taiwan region on the export of mainland products have severely hindered cross-Strait economic and trade cooperation, it said.