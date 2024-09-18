China sees travel surge during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Some 629.56 million passenger trips were handled by China's transportation sectors during the three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, up 31.1 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed on Wednesday.

Of the total, China recorded 42.57 million passenger trips by railway, 1.98 million by water, and 5.07 million by air.

Road traffic took the lion's share, with 579.94 million passenger trips.

The Mid-Autumn Festival fell on September 17 this year.