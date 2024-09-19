﻿
China opposes any violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, security

  18:28 UTC+8, 2024-09-19       0
China opposes any violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and security, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when asked to comment on the communication devices that exploded in Lebanon on Wednesday. These explosions have thus far caused more than 30 deaths and over 3,000 injuries.

Lin said that China is highly concerned about these incidents and opposes any act that infringes upon Lebanon's sovereignty and security.

China expresses concerns over the possibility of these incidents escalating regional tensions and calls on all relevant parties to effectively maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
