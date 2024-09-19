China's 3 major airlines embrace C919 commercial operation

A C919 passenger aircraft operated by China Southern Airlines took off from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on Thursday, marking the Guangzhou-based airline's maiden C919 commercial flight.

Flight CZ3539 carried a full load of passengers and headed for Shanghai's Hongqiao Airport. So far, China's three major airlines have all started commercial operations with the country's first domestically produced large passenger aircraft.

In April, China Southern Airlines signed a deal to buy 100 C919 aircraft from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China.

To date, COMAC has delivered nine C919 aircraft to three leading Chinese airlines. China Southern and Air China received their first C919 aircraft in Shanghai on August 28. China Eastern Airlines, the launch customer for the C919, has reported consistent operational performance with seven C919 aircraft since they entered service on May 28, 2023.

According to China Southern Airlines, its first C919 features a three-class layout with 164 seats, including eight business class seats, 18 premium seats, and 138 economy class seats.

"We will continue reinforcing the C919's operational support system, laying a solid foundation for large-scale operations. We will continuously improve the route network, enabling more passengers to enjoy a delightful flying experience aboard China's large domestic aircraft," said Han Wensheng, general manager of China Southern Airlines.

Based on market demand and aircraft delivery plans, China Southern Airlines will gradually expand the C919 operational routes, such as flights from Guangzhou to Hangzhou and Beijing.