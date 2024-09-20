News / Nation

China's Hainan to fully restore tourism in time for National Day holiday

  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
South China's island province of Hainan will fully restore its tourism industry by the week-long National Day holiday starting October 1, after being struck by Super Typhoon Yagi.
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-09-20

South China's island province of Hainan will fully restore its tourism industry by the week-long National Day holiday starting October 1, after being struck by Super Typhoon Yagi, the provincial government said on Friday.

According to the provincial tourism authority, as of Thursday, the resumption rate of tourism and culture related work across the island reached 93.75 percent. This includes 92 scenic spots, 581 hotels, and 82 cultural and sports venues.

Hainan will be ready to accommodate domestic and overseas tourists during the upcoming holiday, during which 71 activities will be held, including 27 cultural and performing arts activities and 20 sports events, the authority said.

National Day holiday
