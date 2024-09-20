China launches new Tianqi constellation satellites

China on Friday launched four new satellites for the Tianqi constellation from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The four satellites, named Tianqi 29-32, were launched at 5:43 pm (Beijing Time) by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket and have entered the planned orbit.

This launch marks the 33rd flight mission involving a KZ-1A carrier rocket.