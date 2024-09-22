News / Nation

Renowned photographer's walkout sparks online discussion

Photographer Stephen Shore left a Beijing lecture mid-way on September 19, expressing disappointment over the large number of audience members engrossed in their smartphones.
Renowned American contemporary photographer Stephen Shore left a Beijing lecture mid-way on September 19, expressing disappointment over the large number of audience members engrossed in their smartphones, triggering heated discussions.

Titled "Five Experiences That Transformed My Life and How They Inspired Me to Become an Artist," Shore's talk was held at the auditorium of the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) in Beijing.

On September 20, a post emerged online claiming, "Many people in the audience were constantly looking down at their phones from start to finish, prompting Stephen Shore to walk out during the lecture."

A video attached to the post showed Shore addressing the audience solemnly: "I'm gonna say something and I apologize in advance because it's gonna be rude."

"Since we're talking about attention, I think we understand each other. And I think you understand the value of attending to the daily life. I saw at least dozens of you who spent the entire lecture looking at your phones. You've come here. You hear a talk and you can't even pay attention to whom you've come to listen to. How can you pay attention to the food you eat or feel the sunlight on your skin?"

The live video of the speech uploaded by netizens.

In the comment section, a user claiming to be at the lecture commented, "There might have been a misunderstanding. While many were indeed looking at their phones, at least those around me were taking notes. We've already conveyed this to Shore through staff members."

Another user replied, "I showed him (Stephen Shore) photos and videos of the notes everyone was taking, and he said he felt much better about it."

A staff member of the event told Shangyou News: "We were the co-organizer of Stephen Shore's lecture, with CAFA as the host. There should be relevant etiquette guidelines for such events. If there was a misunderstanding, we will communicate with the esteemed artist to help him understand that some audience members were actually taking notes on their phones."

