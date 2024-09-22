Renowned photographer's walkout sparks online discussion

SSI ļʱ



Renowned American contemporary photographer Stephen Shore left a Beijing lecture mid-way on September 19, expressing disappointment over the large number of audience members engrossed in their smartphones, triggering heated discussions. Titled "Five Experiences That Transformed My Life and How They Inspired Me to Become an Artist," Shore's talk was held at the auditorium of the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) in Beijing. On September 20, a post emerged online claiming, "Many people in the audience were constantly looking down at their phones from start to finish, prompting Stephen Shore to walk out during the lecture."

A video attached to the post showed Shore addressing the audience solemnly: "I'm gonna say something and I apologize in advance because it's gonna be rude." "Since we're talking about attention, I think we understand each other. And I think you understand the value of attending to the daily life. I saw at least dozens of you who spent the entire lecture looking at your phones. You've come here. You hear a talk and you can't even pay attention to whom you've come to listen to. How can you pay attention to the food you eat or feel the sunlight on your skin?"