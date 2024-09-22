News / Nation

China warns of floods exceeding warning marks in southern regions

Some small and medium-sized rivers in the country's southern regions could see floods exceeding alert levels due to heavy downpours over the next few days.
Imaginechina

Yujiang River is flooded in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on September 12, 2024.

China's Ministry of Water Resources warned on Sunday that some small and medium-sized rivers in the country's southern regions could see floods exceeding alert levels due to heavy downpours over the next few days.

Some rivers in Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Hainan and Jiangxi, among other regions, could swell due to heavy rainfalls from Sunday to Wednesday, according to the ministry.

The ministry is making arrangements to prevent rainstorms and floods, calling for local water resource authorities to strengthen monitoring, forecasting and early warning.

Efforts should also be made to ensure the safety of reservoirs and projects under construction during the flood season and to prevent urban waterlogging, said the ministry.

Source: Xinhua
