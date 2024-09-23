6 killed, 7 injured in road crash in central China's Hunan Province
Six people have been killed and seven injured in a road accident in central China's Hunan Province on Monday morning, police said.
After being rear-ended by a vehicle, a car lost control and crashed into several electric bicycles and cars running in the opposite direction on Lusong Bridge in the city of Zhuzhou at 7:36am.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
