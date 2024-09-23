Car crash kills 3, injures 7 in northwest China's Gansu Province
Three people were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in northwest China's Gansu Province on Monday, authorities said.
The accident happened at 9:01am, when a white car lost control due to its driver suffering from sudden illness, in Liangzhou District of Wuwei City, according to the traffic police of the district's public security bureau.
The injured people are being treated and the accident is under investigation.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
