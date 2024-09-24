China's Smart Dragon-3 rocket launches 8 satellites from sea

China launched a Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket from the waters near the city of Haiyang in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday, placing eight satellites into planned orbit.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 10:31am, carrying Tianyi-41 and other satellites.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center carried out this offshore launch.

Smart Dragon-3 commercial carrier rocket is developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The four-stage solid-propellant Smart Dragon-3 rocket is a type of cost-effective and highly reliable launch vehicle that is mainly used for launching spacecraft to the sun-synchronous orbit or low Earth orbit, according to the developer.

Smart Dragon-3 has a strong carrying capacity and is suitable for a variety of commercial space launch missions. With a length of 31 meters and a maximum diameter of 2.64 meters, the rocket has a carrying capacity of about 1.5 tons for a 500 km solar synchronous orbit, said the developer.