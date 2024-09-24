China launches probe on US company over suspected market discrimination

China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that it will probe into PVH Corp of the United States under the unreliable entity list framework for suspected discriminatory measures and other practices violating market trading principles regarding Xinjiang-related products.

The US company is suspected of boycotting cotton products from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region without any factual basis, which seriously undermined the legitimate rights and interests of relevant Chinese enterprises, and jeopardized China's sovereignty, security and development interests, said the ministry.