News / Nation

China launches probe on US company over suspected market discrimination

Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that it will probe into PVH Corp of the United States under the unreliable entity list framework for suspected discriminatory measures.
Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0

China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that it will probe into PVH Corp of the United States under the unreliable entity list framework for suspected discriminatory measures and other practices violating market trading principles regarding Xinjiang-related products.

The US company is suspected of boycotting cotton products from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region without any factual basis, which seriously undermined the legitimate rights and interests of relevant Chinese enterprises, and jeopardized China's sovereignty, security and development interests, said the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     