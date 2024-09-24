China firmly supports Lebanon in safeguarding sovereignty, security: Chinese FM

China firmly supports Lebanon in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in New York to exchange views on the situation in the Middle East.

With a long-lasting traditional friendship with Lebanon, China has been closely following the latest developments in the region, especially the recent explosions of communication devices across Lebanon, and is firmly opposed to indiscriminate attacks against civilians, he said.

Force does not equate to rightness and violence against violence will not solve the problems in the Middle East, Wang said, adding that China strongly condemns any action that violates the basic norms governing international relations.

The current situation is a manifestation of the spillover effect of the conflicts in Gaza, and China calls for realizing a "permanent ceasefire and comprehensive withdrawal of troops" and ensuring an effective implementation of "the two-state solution," he said.

Wang voiced hope that the Lebanese side will take effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens in Lebanon.

For his part, Bou Habib thanked China for speaking up for Lebanon at the United Nations and other multilateral occasions.

For a small country like Lebanon, it is important to maintain sovereignty and independence under the framework of the United Nations, Bou Habib said.