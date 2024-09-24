News / Nation

China firmly supports Lebanon in safeguarding sovereignty, security: Chinese FM

Xinhua
  14:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
China firmly supports Lebanon in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.
Xinhua
  14:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0

China firmly supports Lebanon in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and national dignity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in New York to exchange views on the situation in the Middle East.

With a long-lasting traditional friendship with Lebanon, China has been closely following the latest developments in the region, especially the recent explosions of communication devices across Lebanon, and is firmly opposed to indiscriminate attacks against civilians, he said.

Force does not equate to rightness and violence against violence will not solve the problems in the Middle East, Wang said, adding that China strongly condemns any action that violates the basic norms governing international relations.

The current situation is a manifestation of the spillover effect of the conflicts in Gaza, and China calls for realizing a "permanent ceasefire and comprehensive withdrawal of troops" and ensuring an effective implementation of "the two-state solution," he said.

Wang voiced hope that the Lebanese side will take effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens in Lebanon.

For his part, Bou Habib thanked China for speaking up for Lebanon at the United Nations and other multilateral occasions.

For a small country like Lebanon, it is important to maintain sovereignty and independence under the framework of the United Nations, Bou Habib said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     