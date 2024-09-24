China's former national political advisor arrested for suspected bribery

Liu Yuejin, a former national political adviser, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Tuesday.

The case of Liu, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation carried out by the National Commission of Supervision.

Liu has been expelled from the Communist Party of China, according to an official statement released earlier this month.