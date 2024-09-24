News / Nation

Giant panda pair to arrive in Hong Kong Thursday

  18:16 UTC+8, 2024-09-24
A pair of giant pandas gifted by the central government to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China will arrive in the city on Thursday.
  18:16 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0

A pair of giant pandas gifted by the central government to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China will arrive in the city on Thursday, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR announced on Tuesday.

Lee told a press conference that the pair is expected to meet the public around mid-December this year, after they undergo quarantine at Ocean Park Hong Kong for at least 30 days and spend 30 days more to adapt to the new environment.

A welcome ceremony for the pandas will be hosted by Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki upon their arrival at the Hong Kong International Airport Thursday, Lee said.

The male panda, called An An in his previous home in southwest China's Sichuan Province, weighs about 130 kilograms, while the female panda Ke Ke weighs about 100 kilograms. Together with Ying Ying, Le Le and the newborn twins, Hong Kong will have six giant pandas.

The Ocean Park has visited Sichuan previously to prepare for the pandas' arrival, including getting the pandas accustomed to the bamboo species in advance.

Lee thanked the central government for gifting the lovable and energetic giant pandas to Hong Kong, saying that the whole city is looking forward to their arrival. The HKSAR government has actively prepared promotional activities and will hold a naming competition in October to give the pair meaningful new names.

