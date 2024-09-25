PLA launches intercontinental ballistic missile to high seas in Pacific Ocean

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force launched an intercontinental ballistic missile carrying a dummy warhead into the high seas in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday morning, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The missile fell into expected sea areas, the ministry said, adding that this was a routine arrangement in the annual training plan and relevant countries had been notified in advance.

The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals, the ministry noted.