News / Nation

China grants visa-free entry to Slovenians

Xinhua
  08:15 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0
China has decided to grant visa-free entry to the people of Slovenia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Slovenian counterpart as they met Wednesday in New York.
Xinhua
  08:15 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0

China has decided to grant visa-free entry to the people of Slovenia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Slovenian counterpart as they met Wednesday in New York.

"I now notify the Slovenian side with great excitement that the Chinese government has decided to grant visa-free entry to Slovenian citizens," said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, adding that the measure is "good news" for both the Slovenian and the Chinese people as it will forcefully promote friendly exchanges between the two countries and deepen their friendship and mutual trust.

Wang was meeting Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon.

Noting that Slovenia is an important member of the European Union, Wang said China supports Slovenia assuming the rotating chair of the United Nations Security Council this month, is willing to work with the Slovenian side to implement true multilateralism, uphold the authority of the United Nations and the Security Council, and promote international peace and security.

For her part, Fajon expressed the Slovenian side's gratitude for the visa-free entry treatment by China, hailing the policy as a "big positive" that will make exchanges between the two peoples easier and facilitate economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Fajon said that as the rotating chair of the UN Security Council, Slovenian looks forward to maintaining close coordination with China and making effort to resolve the Ukraine crisis, the conflict in Gaza, as well as other hotspot issues.

The two also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and the conflict in Gaza, agreeing that in pursuing political resolution of related issues, the Security Council should shoulder its due responsibility and play its due role.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     