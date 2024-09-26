Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to analyze economic situation, arrange for economic work
The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Thursday to analyze and study the current economic situation and make further arrangements for economic work.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.
