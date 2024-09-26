News / Nation

China, US are partners, not rivals: Chinese FM

Xinhua
  14:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0
The most important lesson from the China-US relationship is that the two countries should be partners, not rivals, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  14:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0

The most important lesson from the China-US relationship is that the two countries should be partners, not rivals, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting US representatives from the National Committee on United States-China Relations, the US-China Business Council, the US Chamber of Commerce, the Aspen Institute, the Asia Society, and the Council on Foreign Relations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The US side needs to recognize that China also has the right to develop, Wang said, adding that China's development is an opportunity, not a challenge, for the United States and the world.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world's two largest economies, China and the United States should strive for a stable, healthy, and sustainable development of their relationship and work with the international community to address the numerous global challenges facing today's world, Wang said.

He expressed hope that the United States will adopt an objective and rational understanding of China to enhance mutual understanding and trust.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     