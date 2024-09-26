Giant panda pair leave for Hong Kong

A pair of giant pandas gifted by the central government to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China departed on a flight from southwest China's Sichuan Province to the HKSAR on Thursday morning.

The pair, An An and Ke Ke, departed from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at about 9am and are expected to arrive in Hong Kong at around 11:30am, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.