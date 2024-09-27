News / Nation

China launches first reusable, returnable test satellite

Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0
China sent its first reusable and returnable test satellite, Shijian-19, into space on Friday, using a Long March-2D rocket for the launch.
Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-09-27       0

China sent its first reusable and returnable test satellite, Shijian-19, into space on Friday, using a Long March-2D rocket for the launch.

The rocket blasted off at 6:30pm from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Shijian-19 satellite has realized a number of technological breakthroughs, and will significantly enhance the technical level and application efficiency of China's returnable satellites.

Researchers will also use the reusable satellite to carry out space experiments and promote the development and application of new space technologies, contributing to such fields as microgravity science and space life science.

The satellite will also conduct space breeding experiments to accelerate germplasm resource innovation.

Shijian-19 is carrying payloads from five countries, including Thailand and Pakistan, to carry out extensive international cooperation.

It was the 537th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     