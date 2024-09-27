China launches first reusable, returnable test satellite

China sent its first reusable and returnable test satellite, Shijian-19, into space on Friday, using a Long March-2D rocket for the launch.

The rocket blasted off at 6:30pm from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Shijian-19 satellite has realized a number of technological breakthroughs, and will significantly enhance the technical level and application efficiency of China's returnable satellites.

Researchers will also use the reusable satellite to carry out space experiments and promote the development and application of new space technologies, contributing to such fields as microgravity science and space life science.

The satellite will also conduct space breeding experiments to accelerate germplasm resource innovation.

Shijian-19 is carrying payloads from five countries, including Thailand and Pakistan, to carry out extensive international cooperation.

It was the 537th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.