New Chinese migratory bird sanctuaries added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Xinhua
  18:21 UTC+8, 2024-09-27
  • Egrets are seen on Shedao Island or Snake Island off the coast of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

    Xinhua

  • A flock of birds fly over a wetland at the mouth of the Yalujiang River in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

    Xinhua

  • A night heron and a great bittern are released into the wild at Nandagang wetland in Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province.

    Xinhua

  • Falcated ducks fly over the Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve in Shanghai.

    Xinhua

  • Migratory birds fly over the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in east China's Shandong Province.

    Xinhua

Five nominated sites of the migratory bird sanctuaries along the coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China successfully passed the review process Friday to be included on the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The decision was made during the 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, according to China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

According to UNESCO, the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of the Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China (Phase II) is a serial extension of the property of the same name that is already listed on the World Heritage List. The newly-admitted five sites are part of Phase II, while Phase I sanctuaries were inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2019.

As part of the world's largest intertidal wetland system, this area within the Yellow Sea Ecoregion provides vital habitats for birds migrating along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, which stretches across approximately 25 countries from the Arctic to Southeast Asia and Australasia.

The wetlands serve a unique ecological function as indispensable stopover sites for millions of waterbirds, said UNESCO.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
