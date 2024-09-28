6 killed, 1 injured in northwest China gas poisoning incident

Six people were killed and one person injured during a gas leakage incident in Golmud City in northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to the municipal government on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Yanqiao Village on Tuesday and was caused by toxic and harmful gases that leaked through the households' sewer pipes.

The injured person has recovered after receiving treatment in hospital and those affected by the incident have been relocated. The cause of the incident is still under investigation while the environment near the incident spot has been deemed safe.