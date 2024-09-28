News / Nation

Chinese military conducts routine maritime, airspace training near Huangyan Dao

Xinhua
  11:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command on Saturday organized its navy and air forces to conduct routine training near Huangyan Dao.
Xinhua
  11:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command on Saturday organized its navy and air forces to conduct routine training which includes reconnaissance and early warning, and maritime and airspace patrol near Huangyan Dao.

In a statement, the PLA Southern Theater Command said that certain countries from outside the region are stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, creating instability.

China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its surrounding waters, the PLA Southern Theater Command said, adding that its troops will remain on high alert, resolutely defend national sovereignty and maritime rights, and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     