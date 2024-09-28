News / Nation

China unveils moon-landing spacesuit for the first time

Xinhua
  15:36 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0
The China Manned Space Agency unveiled the exterior design of the country's moon-landing spacesuit for the first time on Saturday, soliciting its name from the public.
Xinhua
  15:36 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0

The China Manned Space Agency unveiled the exterior design of the country's moon-landing spacesuit for the first time on Saturday, soliciting its name from the public.

Displayed on the third Spacesuit Technology Forum hosted by the China Astronaut Research and Training Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, the white moon-landing spacesuit is decorated with red stripes.

The red stripes on its upper limbs are inspired by ribbons of the famous "flying apsaras" of Dunhuang art, while those on its lower limbs resemble rocket launch flames.

According to a video released by the CMSA, the spacesuit is made from protective materials that can effectively shield astronauts from the lunar thermal environment and lunar dust. It is equipped with a multifunctional integrated control panel that is easy to operate, as well as cameras for recording close-up and long-distance scenes.

The spacesuit also features flexible and reliable gloves, a panoramic glare-proof helmet visor, and joints adapted for low-gravity environments. The overall design of the spacesuit is lightweight, suitable for activities on the lunar surface.

Astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping serve as models for the new lunar suit in the video. Clad in the lunar gear, they perform a variety of movements, including walking, squatting, bending over, kneeling on one knee, and climbing a ladder.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     