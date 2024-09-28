China unveils moon-landing spacesuit for the first time

The China Manned Space Agency unveiled the exterior design of the country's moon-landing spacesuit for the first time on Saturday, soliciting its name from the public.

Displayed on the third Spacesuit Technology Forum hosted by the China Astronaut Research and Training Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, the white moon-landing spacesuit is decorated with red stripes.

The red stripes on its upper limbs are inspired by ribbons of the famous "flying apsaras" of Dunhuang art, while those on its lower limbs resemble rocket launch flames.

According to a video released by the CMSA, the spacesuit is made from protective materials that can effectively shield astronauts from the lunar thermal environment and lunar dust. It is equipped with a multifunctional integrated control panel that is easy to operate, as well as cameras for recording close-up and long-distance scenes.

The spacesuit also features flexible and reliable gloves, a panoramic glare-proof helmet visor, and joints adapted for low-gravity environments. The overall design of the spacesuit is lightweight, suitable for activities on the lunar surface.

Astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping serve as models for the new lunar suit in the video. Clad in the lunar gear, they perform a variety of movements, including walking, squatting, bending over, kneeling on one knee, and climbing a ladder.