Chinese PLA Navy to host open-ship events celebrating 75th anniversary of PRC

The naval forces of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Northern Theater Command will open five vessels to the public to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The event, to be held from October 1 to 3, will take place at two harbors in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. It is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors.

The five vessels, including two missile frigates, two missile destroyers and one comprehensive supply ship, were all independently designed and built by China.

In addition to the event, the PLA Navy will host similar open-ship events in Guangdong Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.