China expects 175m railway trips in National Day holiday travel rush

China's railway network is expected to handle 175 million passenger trips during the upcoming 10-day National Day holiday travel rush, China State Railway Group Co Ltd said Sunday.

The peak is expected on Tuesday, with over 21 million trips projected, according to the company.

The railway travel rush from Sunday to October 8 is expected to see a mix of tourists, family visits and student travels, the company said.

In response to the surge in passenger demand, measures will be taken to boost transportation capacity, enhance services, and ensure safe, orderly and enjoyable trips, it said.