Xi awards national medals, honorary titles

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday presented medals to recipients of the national medals and honorary titles, the highest state honors, ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, conferred the highest state honors at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Veteran war hero Huang Zongde, who was awarded the Medal of the Republic, and Dilma Rousseff, president of the New Development Bank and former Brazilian president, who received the Friendship Medal, spoke at the ceremony.

Fifteen individuals were awarded national medals and honorary titles.