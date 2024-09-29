China to hold ceremony awarding highest state honors
China will hold a high-profile ceremony on Sunday morning to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.
Xinhua
Escorted by a motorcade, the recipients of national medals and national honorary titles are en route to the Great Hall of the People, where the ceremony will be held.
