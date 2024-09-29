Beloved panda pair returns to China after 13 years in Tokyo

Beloved giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin left Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in the early hours of Sunday to fly back to their home country China due to age-related health concerns.

On Saturday, the final public viewing day for the panda pair, more than 2,000 fans lined up before opening to say their goodbyes, with many in tears.

Giant panda Ri Ri, a male, and female giant panda Shin Shin, both from southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived at Ueno Zoo in February 2011 under a leasing agreement.

They gave birth to the celebrity giant panda Xiang Xiang in 2017, which was returned to China last year, as well as twin cubs Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei in 2021. All three pandas, born and raised at the zoo, attracted crowds of panda lovers from both home and abroad.

According to Ueno Zoo, both pandas, now 19 years old, have developed health issues such as high blood pressure due to their advanced age.

Japanese and Chinese experts have maintained close communication and conducted joint consultations to provide appropriate medical treatments.

Upon discussions between the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the China Wildlife Conservation Association, it was decided they should be sent back to China for better care and treatment.

Following their departure, Ueno Zoo will be home to only two pandas, the twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei.