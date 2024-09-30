313 telecom fraud suspects handed over to China from Myanmar
13:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-30 0
China's Ministry of Public Security on Monday announced that 313 Chinese nationals suspected of cross-border telecom fraud have been transferred from Myanmar to China.
This is the result of a joint law enforcement operation between Chinese and Myanmar police aimed at cracking down on telecom and online fraud in northern Myanmar.
