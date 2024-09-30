News / Nation

China decries US military assistance approved to Taiwan region

Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
US military assistance to the Taiwan region will not sway in the slightest China's resolve to oppose "Taiwan independence" and safeguard national sovereignty.
Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2024-09-30

US military assistance to the Taiwan region, regardless of the amount, will not sway in the slightest China's resolve to oppose "Taiwan independence" and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, a Chinese spokesman said on Monday.

A statement published on the White House website has announced the US decision to provide military assistance to the Taiwan region worth around 567 million dollars.

In response to a related question at a press briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that by providing arms to the Taiwan region, the United States once again seriously violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, particularly the August 17 Communique.

The move, in fact, is aimed at emboldening Lai Ching-te, leader of the Taiwan region, and the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in their obstinate pursuit of "Taiwan independence" and challenge the one-China principle, Lin said.

This has proved once again that the secessionist activities by the "Taiwan independence" forces supported by the US-led external forces pose the biggest threat to the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and cause the biggest damage to the status quo of the Strait, said Lin.

"Taiwan independence" is a dead end, and the US insistence on using military force to support the "Taiwan independence" will only backfire, he said.

"We urged the US to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and cease arming the Taiwan region with weapons in any form," Lin said.

In the August 17 Communique released in 1982, the United States "reiterates that it has no intention of infringing on Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity, or interfering in China's internal affairs, or pursuing a policy of 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan'."

In the communique, Washington also states that it "intends gradually to reduce its sale of arms to Taiwan."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
