Xi pays tribute to fallen heroes on Martyrs' Day
10:28 UTC+8, 2024-09-30 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended a ceremony to present flower baskets to fallen heroes at Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing on Monday.
10:28 UTC+8, 2024-09-30 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended a ceremony to present flower baskets to fallen heroes at Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing on Monday.
The event was held to mark Martyrs' Day.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports