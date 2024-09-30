News / Nation

China adds 1,566 trains amid surge in travelers ahead of National Day holiday

Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
China planned to add 1,566 trains on Monday to cope with the surge in passenger numbers ahead of the National Day holiday that begins on October 1.
Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0

China planned to add 1,566 trains on Monday to cope with the surge in passenger numbers ahead of the National Day holiday that begins on October 1, according to the national railway operator.

The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said that it expects 17.5 million railway passenger trips on Monday as passenger numbers rise rapidly.

On Sunday, the nation's railways recorded nearly 13 million passenger trips, it said.

The company said the railway travel rush for the week-long holiday will last for ten days, spanning September 29 to October 8, adding that tourists, family reunions and students are driving the surge in travels.

Railway departments in various regions have also optimized passenger train operation plans to provide travelers with a pleasant travel experience.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     