China marks National Day with joy and optimism

Around 120,000 people gathered at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Tuesday morning, braving the brisk autumn air to witness the national flag-raising ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Brimming with pride and excitement, the crowd watched in admiration as the flag rose. An 18-meter-tall flower basket, the centerpiece of the newly installed floral displays, stood in the public square, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

"As I stood in Tian'anmen Square, looking up at the bright red national flag, I felt deeply honored," said Yao Chengming, a student from the Beijing Forestry University after attending the ceremony.

"Our lives are improving, and watching the flag-raising ceremony filled me with excitement," said 70-year-old Yi Zaiquan, who, along with his wife, traveled from central China's Hubei Province to Beijing on Monday and arrived at Tian'anmen Square at midnight to secure their spot.

Across the country, National Day is celebrated with a variety of activities, from festive events and exhibition visits to travel.

In east China's Zhejiang Province, the rippling green waters and picturesque mountains of Yanglou Village in the city of Huzhou are captivating visitors from across the country.

After strolling along the 500-meter-long reed walkway in Yanglou on Tuesday, Yang Tongtong, a tourist from Shanghai, posted on social media: "The scenery around the Taihu Lake is like a painting, absolutely photogenic, and totally worth the trip!"

"The visitor's impression is the result of Huzhou's consistent focus on ecological preservation for over a decade," said Pan Ming, director of the ecological environment bureau in Huzhou.

"The Taihu Lake today is completely transformed compared to 20 years ago. Back then, household waste and sewage were directly discharged into the lake, and there were hardly any tourists throughout the year," said Shen Boxing, a local resident.

This year's National Day "golden week" holiday runs from October 1 to 7. While many in China enjoy a week of travel and leisure, others work diligently to ensure a smooth experience for travelers.

Wang Baihui, a train conductor, is among those committed to their duties. At 8:40am, as train G3486 arrived at Shenyang North Station in northeast China's Liaoning Province, she efficiently guided passengers to board in an orderly manner.

Once the train departed, she meticulously inspected the carriages, ensuring that all luggage was properly stowed.

"Everyone wishes to spend the holidays with their family, but our duty requires us to put aside our personal lives for the greater good. It's a feeling of 'happy solitude' in its own way," Wang said.

China is expected to see 175 million railway trips during the 10-day travel rush, which runs from September 29 to October 8, according to China State Railway Group Co, Ltd.