China, US health departments agree to strengthen institutional dialogue

Chinese and US health officials have agreed to strengthen communication, enhance cooperation between technical agencies, and improve coordination on global health affairs during their recent talks in Washington DC.

This marks the first ministerial-level visit by China's health authorities to the United States since 2017.

Cao Xuetao, deputy head of China's National Health Commission, said that strengthening health cooperation between China and the United States benefits both nations and global well-being.

China is willing to enhance policy communication and position coordination with the United States and collaborate in cancer prevention and treatment, chronic disease management, the aging problem and medical research, Cao said.

Andrea Palm, deputy secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, said cooperation between the world's two largest economies is crucial for global health security.

Expressing her optimism, Palm said she looks forward to the two countries deepening their exchanges and cooperation in various health-related fields, including cancer prevention and treatment, chronic diseases, the aging issue, climate change-related health issues, nutrition, and antimicrobial resistance.

During the visit, Cao also exchanged views with directors of relevant institutes and centers at the National Institutes of Health and the president of the National Academy of Medicine.

Both sides reviewed their long-standing partnership, recognizing the value of China-US medical exchanges and cooperation, and expressing a willingness to pursue further exchanges.

Cao also attended the China-US Health Dialogue co-hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the China Health and Population Research Institute, marking the first high-level think tank dialogue on health between the two countries.