﻿
News / Nation

China, US health departments agree to strengthen institutional dialogue

Xinhua
  12:33 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Chinese and US health officials have agreed to strengthen communication, enhance cooperation between technical agencies, and improve coordination on global health affairs.
Xinhua
  12:33 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0

Chinese and US health officials have agreed to strengthen communication, enhance cooperation between technical agencies, and improve coordination on global health affairs during their recent talks in Washington DC.

This marks the first ministerial-level visit by China's health authorities to the United States since 2017.

Cao Xuetao, deputy head of China's National Health Commission, said that strengthening health cooperation between China and the United States benefits both nations and global well-being.

China is willing to enhance policy communication and position coordination with the United States and collaborate in cancer prevention and treatment, chronic disease management, the aging problem and medical research, Cao said.

Andrea Palm, deputy secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, said cooperation between the world's two largest economies is crucial for global health security.

Expressing her optimism, Palm said she looks forward to the two countries deepening their exchanges and cooperation in various health-related fields, including cancer prevention and treatment, chronic diseases, the aging issue, climate change-related health issues, nutrition, and antimicrobial resistance.

During the visit, Cao also exchanged views with directors of relevant institutes and centers at the National Institutes of Health and the president of the National Academy of Medicine.

Both sides reviewed their long-standing partnership, recognizing the value of China-US medical exchanges and cooperation, and expressing a willingness to pursue further exchanges.

Cao also attended the China-US Health Dialogue co-hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the China Health and Population Research Institute, marking the first high-level think tank dialogue on health between the two countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     