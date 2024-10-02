Xi says to continue expanding China-Russia all-round practical cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that he stands ready to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties to continue expanding all-round practical cooperation.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

China and Russia, both major countries of the world and key emerging markets, are each other's largest neighbor, Xi said.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, the two sides have continuously upgraded the quality of bilateral ties based on the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples while drawing from historical experience, he added.

Lasting good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation have become the most essential features of bilateral ties between China and Russia, Xi said.

He pointed out that since the beginning of the new era in particular, the two sides, under the strategic guidance of both presidents and in the face of profound changes unseen in a century, have continued to deepen political mutual trust, achieved remarkable results in practical cooperation, and won deep support for generations of friendship, making important contributions to improving the well-being of the two peoples and to promoting an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all.

Xi said that he highly regards the development of China-Russia relations, and stands ready to work with Putin to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, firmly steer bilateral relations in the right direction, continue to expand all-round practical cooperation, jointly promote high-quality development and modernization of the two countries, so as to make new contributions to safeguarding world peace and stability and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

In his message to Xi, Putin extended his most sincere congratulations on the anniversary of ties.

Three-quarters of a century ago, his country was the first in the world to recognize the People's Republic of China (PRC) and quickly established close collaborative relations with the PRC, he said.

The close and mutually beneficial relations between Russia and China have stood the test of time, he added.

At present, Russia-China relations have reached their highest level in history, Putin said. The two sides have actively carried out cooperation in politics, economy and trade, science and technology, as well as in other fields, coordinated efficiently in international and regional affairs, and worked together to build a just multipolar world order, he added.

Putin also said that he is confident that the two sides will fully implement the consensus reached during his meetings with Xi, and further consolidate the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, so as to promote security and stability on the Eurasian continent and beyond.