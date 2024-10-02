﻿
News / Nation

China files complaint at WTO over Canada's unilateralism, trade protectionism practices

Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2024-10-02       0
China has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Canada's unilateralism and trade protectionism practices, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said.
Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2024-10-02       0

China has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Canada's unilateralism and trade protectionism practices, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the country has also initiated an anti-discrimination probe into Canada's restrictive measures targeting certain imports from China.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to Canada's announcement in late August that it will implement a 100-percent surtax on all Chinese-made electric vehicles, effective October 1, 2024, and impose a 25-percent surtax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China starting October 22, 2024.

The spokesperson said the Canadian side should view bilateral economic and trade cooperation rationally and objectively, respect facts, abide by the WTO rules, and not go further down the wrong path.

China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson added.

The Canadian side has, for some time, repeatedly disregarded objective facts, ignored international economic and trade rules, and dismissed opposition and dissuasion from multiple parties, insisting on closely following certain countries and taking unilateral measures to suppress China, according to the spokesperson.

What the Canadian side did has violated the principles of market economy and fair competition, seriously damaged the normal economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and Canadian enterprises, seriously impacted the economic and trade relations between China and Canada, and disrupted and distorted the global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said, adding that China firmly opposes this.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     