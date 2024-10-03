﻿
News / Nation

China to launch new crew to space station this month

Xinhua
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-10-03       0
China is scheduled to launch the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and welcome the Shenzhou-18 taikonauts back to Earth in late October.
Xinhua
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-10-03       0

China is scheduled to launch the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and welcome the Shenzhou-18 taikonauts back to Earth in late October, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

According to the agency's October mission plan released this week, the Shenzhou-18 crew, who are on board China's orbiting Tiangong space station, will complete their six-month space mission this month and embark on the journey back.

The Shenzhou-18 crew consists of three male taikonauts – Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu. The crew was launched into space on April 25.

During the week-long National Day holiday, the Shenzhou-18 crew is striving to maintain a regular, orderly work-life balance. However, their time is mostly occupied by a heavy workload, including scientific experiments, data collection, and preparation for the arrival of the new crew and handover work.

According to recent footage released by the China Media Group, the three Shenzhou-18 taikonauts expressed their excitement for the upcoming "reunion" in the space station. They said they would clean up the "rooms," prepare "reunion meals," and make sure the newcomers "feel at home."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     