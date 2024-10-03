China launches crackdown on illegal online news services

China's cyberspace regulator has launched a three-month special campaign to better regulate online news information services and rectify illegal conduct in this regard.

The Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission has issued a circular on the campaign, noting that the move is aimed at ensuring a clean online environment.

The campaign will mainly target violations such as spreading disinformation, fabricating news information, or using clickbait or other distortive or misleading tactics.

It will also crack down on the abuse of power in presenting news or search results as a means of blackmail.

Other violations that will be targeted include fake news organizations and illegal transfer of relevant business certificates.