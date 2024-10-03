﻿
News / Nation

Hospital fire in Taiwan leaves eight dead

Xinhua
  16:11 UTC+8, 2024-10-03       0
A hospital fire, which broke out on Thursday morning in Pingtung County in southern Taiwan, has claimed eight lives as of 1 pm, according to local media reports.
Xinhua
  16:11 UTC+8, 2024-10-03       0

A hospital fire, which broke out on Thursday morning in Pingtung County in southern Taiwan, has claimed eight lives as of 1 pm, according to local media reports.

The Pingtung County government said that the eight individuals – six men and two women – showed no signs of life after being rescued from the fire site and were declared dead despite emergency resuscitation efforts.

The local fire department received a report at 7:41 am of thick smoke emanating from a building at Antai Tian-sheng Memorial Hospital.

Speaking to the media earlier, Su Ching-chyuan, the hospital's honorary dean, said that the fire was caused by the combustion of an air compressor in a hospital building's machine room, adding that most of the victims were elderly hospitalized patients.

Rescue personnel on-site told local media that the fire is now under control.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     